Leslie H. (Hamilton) Freas of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. She was 63.
Leslie was born and raised in Salisbury, Md. before moving to Mount Laurel 35 years ago. She passionately worked as an ER nurse, and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career.
Leslie was the consummate caretaker, and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others. She was an avid fisherwoman through the years, and was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Leslie is survived by her children, Ashley, Adam, Kendall; sister, Laura Hamilton; twin sister, Linda Hamilton; her brother, Ford Hamilton; stepbrother, Jeffrey Payne; and grandchildren, Luna Bo and Ollie.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Final disposition will be private.
Memorial contributions in Leslie's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org/giving
