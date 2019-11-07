|
Lester J. Manz of Mansfield, N.J. passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Marcella Center, Burlington. He was 88.
Born in Riverside, he lived in Mansfield most of his life.
Lester was a proud U.S. Marine who served in the Korean Conflict. After his service to his country, he became a self employed carpenter who could build anything. In his early years he enjoyed motorcycles and fishing, but his passion was raising his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia (Wilkens) and his sons, Edward and Donald Manz (Elaine). He leaves behind his grandchildren, Megan Zampino (David) and Donald; his great-grandchildren, Autumn and Noah; as well as extended family and dear friends.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in Lester's name may be sent to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019