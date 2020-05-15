Home

Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown
517 Farnsworth Avenue
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0330
Lester Pae Obituary
Lester Pae, of Southampton Twsp., (Leisuretowne) N.J. formerly of Chesterfield, N.J. passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Spring Hill Rehabilitation Center, Woodbury, N.J. He was 87.

He was born in Trenton, N.J. and served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Douglas H. Foxx (DD-779) from 1951 with Honorable Discharge in 1953. He lived in Chesterfield, N.J. before moving to Southampton in 1999. He retired after 28 years of employment as a supervisor from Norpak paper container company, Trenton, N.J.

Lester was a member of the Hickory Hill Hunting Club, Poconos, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his wife June M., a daughter Alison E., and three brothers Raymond, Charles and Robert.

Lester is survived by his two sons Lester L. Pae, wife Barbara of Florence, N.J, and Ronald E. Pae of Morrisville, Pa.; one brother William Pae, and three sisters Betty, Lorraine and Shirley.

Services will be held privately as he requested.

Arrangements are entrusted to Huber-Moore Funeral Home, Bordentown, N.J. and condolences for the family may be left at the website below.

Huber Moore Funeral Home

www.huberfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2020
