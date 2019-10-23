Home

Levi Valentine Jr. Obituary
Levi Valentine Jr., affectionately known as Chucky, of Willingboro, formerly of Rahway, N.J., passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was 69.

Levi was employed by the State of N.J., Department of Corrections at the Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility and retired in 2006.

Memories of Levi will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife, Amanda Koon-Valentine, his son, Luquan (Joanie), daughters, Valerie and Robin, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Levi's life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 East 2nd Street, Burlington, N.J., where the viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 23, 2019
