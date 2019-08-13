|
|
Lewis E. Tepel III of Jacobstown, N.J. passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Deborah Heart and Lung with his loving family by his side. He was 65.
Lewis was born in Williamsport, Pa. to Lewis E. Tepel Jr. and Betty (Newton) Tepel on Feb. 27, 1954. He grew up in Levittown, Pa. and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1972, and Bucks County Technical School in 1972.
He worked for Teledyne/Princeton Instruments as a Design Engineer for almost 30 years. He served as a coach for both soccer and baseball in North Hanover Township.
Lewis was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the Flyers and the Phillies. He also enjoyed star gazing, bowling, golf and spending time with his family. Lewis was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis E. Tepel Jr., and his brother, James Tepel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen Vereb Tepel; his son, Daniel Tepel; his mother, Betty Tepel; his brother, Gary Tepel and wife, Jeanette; his sister, Donna Montgomery; eight aunts and uncles; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main St., New Egypt NJ 08533, where his funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Jacobstown Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lewis' name to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Tilghman Funeral Home,
New Egypt
tilghmanfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2019