Lewis J. Allen Stayton, a resident of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of New Jersey, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at home. He was 61.
Born May 10, 1957 in Mount Holly and raised in Delanco, he worked his years as a mechanic throughout his life.
Lewis enjoyed county fairs, country music, and beer. He was well known around by his nickname, Screwy Louie.
Later in life he accepted God into his life. Louis was faithful in watching Sunday service.
He loved his precious cat, Harley, and will be sadly missed by two daughters, Joanie Stayton-Randall of Roebling, Kimberly and Richard Brunkow of Browns Mills, two sons, Anthony and Christopher Lippincott of Greenville, Ohio, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Rosemary and Dough Williams of Murrieta, Calif., Lou Ann Stayton and Steven of Temecula, Calif., William P. Stayton of Delran, and Thomas H. Stayton of Kentucky.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Joseph Stayton and Ruth Love Stayton, and his brother, George T. Stayton.
His memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1285 Hornburger Ave., Roebling, NJ 08554.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019