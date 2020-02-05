|
Lewis Jones of Westampton, N.J. passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, with family at his side.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Second Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street, Mount Holly, N.J., where family and friends may view from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 5, 2020