Home

POWERED BY

Services
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Jones Obituary
Lewis Jones of Westampton, N.J. passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, with family at his side.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Second Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street, Mount Holly, N.J., where family and friends may view from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -