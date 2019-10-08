|
|
Lewis M. "Bud" Van Sciver Jr. of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Rancocas, N.J., passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was 85.
Born in Delanco, Bud lived most of his life in Willingboro and Rancocas. He was a lifelong farmer and also worked for Pemberton Fabrications in Rancocas for 20 years as a truck driver. After moving to St. Petersburg, he had a lawn business for 28 years.
Bud enjoyed life to the fullest and loved traveling and spending time with his family. He loved horses and was known as the original horse whisperer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis M. Van Sciver Sr. and Vera (Randall) Van Sciver; his sisters, Shirley Bensel, Charlotte Bensel, Betty Van Sciver and Joan Ball; his brother, Alfred "Pete" Van Sciver; and a step son, John E. Daly.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Muriel (Stancliff) Van Sciver, and by a brother, Arthur Van Sciver of St. Petersburg. He also leaves behind extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Memorial donations in Bud's name may be sent to the Suncoast Hospice, 6770 102nd Ave. North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front St.
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 8, 2019