Colonel Lewis Roman Byzewski of Riverton, N.J., passed away peacefully July 20, 2019. He was 84.
He was born April 2, 1935, in Minto, N.D., to parents, Roman Frank Byzewski and Catherine (Wojnarowicz). Lewis was the youngest of seven children and grew up helping his father and siblings around the farm. After graduating from high school in 1953, he went on to study at the University of North Dakota and the University of Minnesota, School of Dentistry.
Lewis enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1959 as a First Lieutenant and throughout his 31-year service made his way to the ranking of Colonel before retiring in 1990. During his military career, he was stationed in Texas, France, New Mexico, Korea, Maryland, Washington D.C, Germany, Pennsylvania and Fort Dix, N.J. While working at the Pentagon, some notable patients of his were General Westmorland, General Scharwzkopf and Senator Strom Thurmond. After retiring from the service, he acquired his real estate license and enjoyed helping families find new homes.
A devoted Catholic, he was a Eucharistic Minister for his church and attended Mass every day followed by his morning walk. Lewis loved to travel the world and spend time with his family. He spoke five different languages and enjoyed speaking Italian at family gatherings. He was a member of the Societa' Bel Italia club for many years, and also served as President until its dissolution.
Lewis married Barbara Elaine Savitsky on Sep. 18, 1971, in Fort Myers, Va. Together they raised their son, Mark. In August 1988, he married Patricia Hoffman of Marlton, N.J., and they settled in Riverton, N.J.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his wife, Patricia; brothers, Leanard and Floryan; sisters, Catherine, Caroline, Alice, and Effie; and his niece, Gail.
He is survived by his son, Mark and his wife Giovanna (Mattera); grandchildren, Roman, Ava, and Marek; brother-in-law, Daniel Savitsky; dear friend, Gabriella McCleary; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St, Riverton, NJ 08077. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden Riverton, N.J. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Wyoming, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lewis' name may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Riverton.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019