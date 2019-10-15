|
|
Lillian A. (Yacopchak) Kriss of Cinnaminson passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, with her beloved children, Gary Gerard Kriss and Karen Kriss Cifolelli (Orazio), by her side. She was 85.
Lillian was a devoted wife to the late Gerard F. "Gerry" Kriss for 61 years, and a loving grandmother to Jane Elizabeth Kriss, Benjamin Nicholas Kriss and Michael Joseph Cifolelli.
Born and raised in Old Forge, Pa., Lillian attended Keystone Junior College and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Penn State University and was a member of the Theta Phi Alpha Sorority. She went on to enjoy a teaching career in the Bensalem School district and then later in life taught 6th grade at Westfield Friends in Cinnaminson.
Lillian and Gerry were residents of Cinnaminson and parishioners of St. Charles Borromeo since 1969. They soon became members of The Riverton Country Club, where Lil enjoyed the 9-Holers, the pool with friends, all the Swim Team fun, playing bridge, and enjoying many dinners and dances. She was the Editor of the RCC newsletter, The Ripples, and on the Teen Activities Committee. Lil volunteered at the Cinnaminson Home for the Elderly.
A loyal alum of Penn State, Lil regularly attended football games and tailgated PSU style with family and friends--a Fall tradition. Her favorite phrase was "We Are…" Lil also enjoyed many weekends at their home in Avalon, N.J., relishing her grandchildren.
For many, Lil will be fondly remembered as the proprietor of The Gamut on Main Street in Moorestown for 25 years. She grew the business to a beautiful gift shop and premier stationery store with her daughter. Lil especially enjoyed helping, talking and getting to know all of her customers. She was quite the storyteller!
Please join us in remembering Lil. Friends and family are gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Oct. 17, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Charles Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson. Interment will be private at Old Forge Cemetery, Pa.
Donations in Lil's name may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church.
To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 15, 2019