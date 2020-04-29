|
Lillian C. (Hullings) Gross passed away into God's loving arms on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Marcella Center, Burlington, N.J. She was 93.
Born in Riverside, she lived most of her childhood in Florence. She moved back to Riverside as a young teenager, where she met the love of her life, her husband of 60 years, Edward. While raising their family, Lil and Eddie always looked forward to summer vacations with their children and many extended family members in Surf City.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter, Kathleen Mitchell, granddaughter, Sheila Mitchell, her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Judith Kraft (Gary) and Susan Gross, and her son, James Gross (Phyllis Fitzpatrick). She was Memom to grandchildren, Gregory Kraft (Elizabeth Groh), Julia Petitt (David), Melissa Harper, Franklin Harper, Cory Gross, and Jeffrey Gross, grandson-in-law, James Strimple, and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind the many angels at Marcella Center who put their lives in jeopardy while caring for her.
Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.
Contributions in her name may be made to njtip.net.
