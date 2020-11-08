Lillian Mae "Dee" Collins, a lifelong resident of Tabernacle, passed peacefully in Santa Barbara, California on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. She was 100.
Born Sept. 2, 1920, Dee, the daughter of William and Nettie Gerber, was a first generation child of the Pepper-Gerber family. She became a member of The Tabernacle United Methodist Church in 1932. The church community and a daily spiritual practice were enriching elements throughout her life.
Soon after graduation from Mount Holly High School, she met and married John "Jack" Collins. In 1950 Dee joined New Jersey Bell as a telephone operator, beginning a career that spanned 35 years. At home, she supported Jack and his business with Spruce Farm Nursery, where he grew azaleas, rhododendron and holly until his passing in 2007.
Always eager to learn, Dee had several hobbies. She quilted, sewed, and with Jack, learned upholstery. She enjoyed drawing and painting, and kept a daily journal. She was a longtime member of The Tabernacle Historical Society. She walked a mile each day, until health issues prevented the exercise. Never a cat lover, she surprised herself by falling in love with Garth, then Diva and Maggie.
Dee and Jack loved to travel. They were members of The Wally Byam Airstream Club and upon retirement, traveled extensively, attending rallies across the U.S., Mexico and Alaska. Winter months were spent at Port O'Call Airstream Park in Melbourne, Fla. She will be remembered for her sweet disposition and kind heart.
Dee is survived by her daughter, Jackie Krantz, her grandchildren, Katy (husband Ippolytos Kalofonos) and Bill, and great grandchildren, John, Niso and Yianna. She is also survived by her nephew, Harry Worrell, nieces, Lee Darrah, Connie String, husband Roy, and Judy Meserol, nephew, Ken Gerber, many cousins, and church family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 166 Carranza Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088 or The Tabernacle Historical Society, tabernaclehistoricalsociety.org
