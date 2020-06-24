Lillie Mae Harris of Mount Laurel departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 89.
Services will be held privately under the direction of Covington Funeral Home, Atco, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trinity A.M.E. Church, 307 Fork Landing Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
Online condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Covington Funeral Home,
Atco, N.J.
www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.