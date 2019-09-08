|
|
Lillie Mae McDuffy was born Sept. 11, 1935 to the late Mose and Sallie Kelly in Mt. Clio, South Carolina. She was the youngest of eight children.
She was educated in the South Carolina School System and was valedictorian of her class at Stone Hill Elementary School. Lillie would later settle in Jersey City, N.J., where she met her beloved husband, the late Louis McDuffy.
Prior to relocating to Willingboro, N.J., she had been a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church since the 1950s. In more recent years she was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington, N.J.
Lillie was an amazing woman with a heart of gold. She was a truly loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory: her grandson, Terrance Bruce (Anita); three great grandchildren, Zy'Vion, A'Nijah and Teonna Bruce; adopted grandson, Dorce "Michael" Hamilton III; best friends, Janice Lee Patricia "Cookie" Parsons, Delores "Peaces" Leigh, Josephine Johnson-Ali, Dorothy Sellers and Violet Caesar; special nieces, Eva Mouzon, Carol Mouzon and Yvonne Hatchett; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.
A Home Going service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. 2nd Street, Burlington, with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m.
Jackson Funeral Residence,
Jersey City, N.J.
jacksonfuneralresidence.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019