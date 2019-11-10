|
Linda A. Mattoon passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly Township, N.J. She was 65.
Born in Newark, N.J., she had resided in Tinton Falls and Delanco prior to moving to Columbus, N.J.
Linda was a graduate of Kean University and received her Master's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She worked as a Social Worker for the State of New Jersey.
Linda enjoyed volunteer work and worked with many organizations and was elected to the Townhouse Committee when she resided in Delanco, N.J.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Doris Mattoon, she is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Charles J. Resch of Columbus, her children, Michael, Steven, Billy and Georgette Resch, her sister, Donna Guman and her husband, Steve, and many dear friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Mary, Mother of the Church, 45 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, N.J. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St., Bordentown. Interment will follow in Bordentown Cemetery, Bordentown Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.
