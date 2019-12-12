|
|
Linda Ann (Longtin) Case passed unexpectedly at Virtua Hospital in Evesham, N.J. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was 82.
Linda is survived by her husband, Warren George Case; her son, Warren George Case III; her daughters, Taryn L. Solomon (spouse of Joseph W. Solomon), Gelise K. Conklin (spouse of James H. Conklin Jr.) and Arlissa A. Gould; her sister, Joyce Haley; and her grandson, James H. Conklin III.
Born Dec. 31, 1936 in Bennington, Vt., Linda was a native of Moorestown, N.J. since 1969. She was a magnificent homemaker and matron of the family.
A private ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 12, 2019