Linda Ann Case

Linda Ann Case Obituary
Linda Ann (Longtin) Case passed unexpectedly at Virtua Hospital in Evesham, N.J. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was 82.

Linda is survived by her husband, Warren George Case; her son, Warren George Case III; her daughters, Taryn L. Solomon (spouse of Joseph W. Solomon), Gelise K. Conklin (spouse of James H. Conklin Jr.) and Arlissa A. Gould; her sister, Joyce Haley; and her grandson, James H. Conklin III.

Born Dec. 31, 1936 in Bennington, Vt., Linda was a native of Moorestown, N.J. since 1969. She was a magnificent homemaker and matron of the family.

A private ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 12, 2019
