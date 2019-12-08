|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Ann (Volpe) Homan, announces her sudden passing on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born Nov. 4, 1948 in Fort Dix, N.J. to Dorothy and Albert Volpe, she was a ongtime resident of Delanco/Delran, N.J.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, James Joseph Jungblut Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Karen Volpe- Francis; her children, Linda Jungblut and Stephanie Homan; a stepson, Stephen Homan; and her grandchildren, Riane and Joelle Jungblut, and Donald Michael Jester III (DJ). She also leaves behind her great grandchildren, James J. Jungblut III and Sophia Schepis, and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing for Linda will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with a celebration of her life at 11 a.m., all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will be held privately.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019