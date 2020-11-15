Linda J. Marter Gould of Riverside, formerly Delanco, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 at the age of 66.Linda was employed by the New Jersey Education Association as a secretary in the research department.Nothing was more important to Linda than being around family and friends.Preceded in death by her parents, Richard S. Sr. and Catherine Marter and brother Richard S. Marter Jr.She is survived by her devoted son Kenneth W. Johansen, loving grandchildren, Taylor and Justin Johansen, sisters, Susan Griffin (Andrew), Penny Stankowitz (Paul) and brothers, Ed Marter (Lea) and Doug Marter. Sister in law, Linda Marter. Also by her loving animals Zac, Jared, Missy, & Kisses.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda's memorial service, Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside. Friends may call one hour prior to the time of service.Chadwick Memorial Home