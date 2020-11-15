1/1
Linda J. Marter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. Marter Gould of Riverside, formerly Delanco, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 at the age of 66.

Linda was employed by the New Jersey Education Association as a secretary in the research department.

Nothing was more important to Linda than being around family and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Richard S. Sr. and Catherine Marter and brother Richard S. Marter Jr.

She is survived by her devoted son Kenneth W. Johansen, loving grandchildren, Taylor and Justin Johansen, sisters, Susan Griffin (Andrew), Penny Stankowitz (Paul) and brothers, Ed Marter (Lea) and Doug Marter. Sister in law, Linda Marter. Also by her loving animals Zac, Jared, Missy, & Kisses.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda's memorial service, Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside. Friends may call one hour prior to the time of service.

Chadwick Memorial Home

chadwickmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chadwick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved