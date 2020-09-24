Linda L. Colaguori of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
She was the wife of the Louis Colaguori, the mother of Jennifer Wexler (Eric), grandmother of Samantha and Jessica, daughter-in-law of Clara Colaguori, and sister-in-law of Linda A. Colaguori.
Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. K), Pennsauken, N.J.
Contributions in her name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
