Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Linda Miller
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Linda Lee Miller

Linda Lee Miller
Linda Lee Miller of Cinnaminson, formerly of Stratford, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was 60.

Linda was the devoted daughter of Lee Miller and the late Richard Miller; the dear sister of Richard Jr. (Kimberly), John (Diane), and Stephen (Gerry). She was loved by 16 nieces and nephews; and also is survived by many family members and friends.

Linda liked playing golf, and was an avid reader. She loved animals, especially her three dogs and two parrots.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede, where the memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012, or to Gateway to Cancer Research, 500 Remington Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173.

Family and friends may share memories at the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Gardner Funeral Home,

Runnemede

www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
