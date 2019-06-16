Home

Landolfi Funeral Home Of Hammonton Llc
237 Bellevue Ave
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-0160
Linda M. Conover

Linda M. Conover Obituary
Linda M. (Knight) Conover of Willingboro, N.J., formerly of Brigantine, N.J., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was 62.

Born in Corona, Calif., Linda was a South Jersey resident most of her life. She worked as a waitress and bartender and last worked at the Hard Rock Café in Atlantic City. Linda was also involved in helping various youth organizations in the area.

She is survived by two brothers, Robert F. Knight (Janice) of Delaware and Richard W. Knight (Susan) of Riverside, N.J.; two sisters, Louise C. Armstrong of Willingboro, N.J. and Laura A. Holmes (Robert) of Riverside, N.J.; and her former husband and friend, George K. Conover of Illinois.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Brigantine American Legion Hall, 3218 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , .

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Landolfi Funeral Home,

Hammonton, N.J.

www.landolfihammonton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 16, 2019
