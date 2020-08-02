Linda Mae (Denelsbeck) Longo passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Republic, Mo. She was 77.



Throughout her life, Linda stayed active with the VFW Post 6295 and as a member of Bordentown Fire Department Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and relaxing at Turtle Run Campground during the summer.



As a member of Vincentown First Baptist Church, she would volunteer at the local hosptial by visiting patients and praying with them. She most recently enjoyed her time visiting the local senior center for exercise and friendship.



Linda is survived by her four children, Robin Murphy (Kevin) of Republic, Mo., Robert Brown (Eleanor) of Springfield, Mo., Scott Brown (Gina) of Hamilton, N.J. and Cheryl McAnally (Shane) of Springfield, Mo.; her sisters, Pat Sweeney and Bonnie Horner of Bordentown, N.J.; her brother, Michael Denelsbeck of Waretown, N.J.; her sister-in-law, Carmella Brennan (William); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceeded in death by her husband, Raymond Longo, her sister, Brenda Funk, and a grandson.



A celebration of Linda's life will be held in New Jersey at a point in time when all who cared for her are able to attend.



