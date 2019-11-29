Burlington County Times Obituaries
Linda Sue Barger of Lumberton passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes in Camden. She was 56.

Born in Fort Dix, N.J., Linda grew up in Vincentown and was a graduate of Lenape High School. She worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for many years and later was a processing clerk for TD Bank in Mount Laurel.

Linda loved animals and enjoyed country music, but most of all, she cherished spending time with her family and would often host 'Family Game Night.' She never got tired of cuddling with her dogs, Rosie, Daisy, Iris, and Duke.

The daughter of the late James Earle Sr. and Virginia Earle, she is survived by her husband of 25 years, David, four sons, Larry Newell of Florida, Eric Newell of Westampton, David Barger Jr. of Mount Laurel, Benjamin Barger of Lumberton, and a daughter, Heather Barger of Shamong. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Charlee; two brothers, James Earle Jr. and Jason Earle Sr.; her step-mother, Kay Earle of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; her mother-in-law, Donna Barger of Mount Holly; and her godmother, Cassie Ratliff of Tabernacle.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to: The American Liver Foundation online at liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 29, 2019
