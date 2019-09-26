|
|
Linda V. Williams Starr of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was 67.
She is survived by four children, Jennifer Starr, James Starr (Lin), Jenean Swain (Justin) and Jocelyn Parker, seven grandchildren, three sisters, and a host of relatives and friends.
Memorial services in her memory will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Harmony Ministries, 401 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, N.J. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her name to The Father's Heart Ministries, 545 E. 11th St., New York, NY 10009, or to the .
Carl Miller Funeral Home,
Camden, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 26, 2019