Linwood M. "Woody" Thomas of Browns Mills, N.J. passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Burlington Woods, Burlington, N.J. He was 56.
He was born Dec. 16, 1962 in East Hampton, N.Y., living most of his life in Browns Mills.
Linwood, affectionately known as "Woody," was the only son of Linwood and Gloria Thomas. Woody was also a son of the Pine Barrens, as he enjoyed fishing its many lakes and hiking on an array of trails. He also was a N.Y. Giants football fan.
Woody worked construction as a trade.
He will be missed by his father, Linwood and Ann Thomas; two sisters, Linda Marie Thomas Dean and Rita L. Thomas and Joseph Goeloe; along with his nieces and nephew, Tamara Davis, Iasia Goeloe and Joel Dean; and a plethora of grand nieces and nephews.
Woody will also be greatly missed by his good friends, Gary Bullock and Art Salvano, whom he referred to as his "Brothers."
We all rejoice in knowing that Woody will be reunited with his mother Gloria in the Kingdom of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, where there are no troubles, only love.
A memorial visitation was held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Moore Funeral Funeral Home, Browns Mills.
Memorial contributions in Linwood's name may be made to the Christian Caring Center, 378 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Moore Funeral Home,
Browns Mills
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 25, 2019