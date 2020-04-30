Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Lisa C. Tennis-Nieves

Lisa C. Tennis-Nieves Obituary
Lisa C. Tennis-Nieves of Browns Mills, age 60 years, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She was born in Germany and was a lifelong resident of Browns Mills. Lisa was a retired Corrections Officer after 28 years with the Burlington County Jail. She also was a member of the PBA.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francisco, and was the beloved mother of Brandon Tennis and wife, Veronica, of Jackson, N.J. and devoted grandmother of Kaitlyn.

Funeral services were held privately due to the Corona Virus. Interment was in Odd Felows Cemetery, Pemberton Twp.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

370 Lakehurst Road

Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2020
