Lloyd A. Weaver

Lloyd A. Weaver Obituary
Lloyd Arthur Weaver, of Edgewater Park, N.J., passed away while surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was 86.

Mr. Lloyd Weaver was born in Emmaus, Pa., and had resided in Norristown, Pa., before moving to Edgewater Park in 1978.

Lloyd served his country honorably within the US Air Force and US Army. After his dedicated service, he went on to become President of Chapter 2143 of the AARP and was also a member of the American Legion. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Constance Barr. He is survived by his children, Mark Weaver (Louise), BethAnne Adornetto, Barbara Manocchio (David); brother, Robert Weaver; sister, Sallie Gouldner; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday October 28, 2019 immediately followed by his service at Noon both at the Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

Mount Laurel, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 25, 2019
