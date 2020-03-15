|
Lois Barbara (May) Messey of Willingboro passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.
Born Nov. 13, 1934, in Bridgewater, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John May and Eva May (Liberman). She was married for 64 wonderful years to her beloved, Dr. Edwin W. Messey.
Lois was a graduate of La Salle Jr. College in Massachusetts, going on to work side by side with Eddie in his medical family practice where she was loved by all of their patients.
With devotion and love for her family, she had become adoringly known as everyone's Bubbie. Every morning, she was up early to care for the children and greet the patients, yet she always seemed to make time to be on the PTA, host the neighborhood kids for lunch, and help establish the Rotary Anns. She was an avid reader, often reading one book a day as well as the newspaper. She loved cooking for the holidays with a gathering of at least 30 or so family members and friends. Her door was always open, and everyone she met felt loved. There was no one sweeter than Bubbie.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Toby and her son, Jimmy. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Edwin W. Messey; five children, Bobby (Lisa), Ricky, Michael, Joanne, Buddy, and Scott; and five grandchildren, Kathleen, Sam, Jason, Jack, and Sydney; and one great-grandchild, Gavin. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends, including her special cousins, Leona, Elenor, Rozie, Ritalee, and Terry, who were like sisters to her.
Lois's life will be honored from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home, 212 Levitt Pkwy., Willingboro, with the memorial service to begin at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hope House of Austin, the organization and home that cares for her son, Ricky. To donate, please use the following link www.hopehouseaustin.org/donate.aspx or www.facebook.com/hopehouseaustin
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020