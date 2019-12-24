|
Lois H. Anderson of Lumberton passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.
Born in Mount Holly, she had been a Lumberton resident for the past 56 years.
Lois was employed as the secretary of F.L. Walther School for 20 years, from where she retired. She was very active with volunteer work in her community, especially the Extended Hands Ministries and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Her hobbies included needle point and trips to Lancaster, Pa.
Daughter of the late John and Elsa (Hamersly) Dickinson, and sister of the late Jack Dickinson, she is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert P. Anderson; her children, Rob and Stacy Anderson, and Christine and Mark Del Prato, all of Lumberton; her grandchildren, Matthew and Mason Anderson, and Nick and Dylan Del Prato; her sister, Joyce Wright; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lois' name to the Extended Hands Ministries, 275 Holman St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, Attn: Mike Gould.
