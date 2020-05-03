|
|
Lois Jane Spaw of Media, Pa., formerly of Whiting, N.J., age 85 years, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She was a native of Penndel, a graduate of Neshaminy High School and graduate of Mercer Hospital School of Nursing, where she became a Registered Nurse. Lois was a member of the Delaware Valley Christian Church and the Assembly of God. She was a member of the SMART Travel Club. She was an avid camper and traveled the USA and the world in a motor home with her husband.
She was the wife of the late Arthur Spaw and the late Victor Hansen.
Beloved mother of Linda M. Messer & husband John, Elaine Hansen & partners Calley Perry & Andy Latto, and Greg Hansen, dear grandmother of Victoria Messer, Madeline May & husband Harry, Abigail Liu & husband Kevin and Samuel Messer. She was stepmom to Anna Marie Major (Robert), Joseph Spaw, Robert Spaw, Artie Spaw Jr( Carolyn) and Mark Spaw.
Due to the Corona Virus, funeral services are private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment is in the BGWCD Veterans Memorial Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Valley Christian Church, 535 N. Old Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063, or to Mainline Health Covid 19 Research at Lankenau Hospital.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.
Pemberton Borough
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020