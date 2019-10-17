|
|
Lois L. (Gauntt) Mount of Mount Laurel passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was 58.
Lois was the daughter of the late Mark and Bert Gauntt, and sister of the late Mark Gauntt III.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Mount Sr., and the greatest joys of her life, her children, Caitlyn and Tom Jr. She is also survived by her sister, Beth Cronin and her husband, Ed, of Florida, and her brother, Brian Gauntt of Lumberton.
She so dearly loved her cookbooks.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Eric and Karen Johnson, Kenny McClure Jr., and everyone who kept them in their thoughts.
As per Lois' wishes, there will be no viewing or services, but she would like everyone to sing Amazing Grace to remember her.
Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home,
Maple Shade
marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 17, 2019