Family always came first for Lois; her best times were just hanging out with the grandkids. And she was always being creative; great at ceramics and she did a little flower arranging. She wasn't a great cook (ketchup on her spaghetti), but she made a great crumb cake.
If she got out of the area she'd most likely be on a cruise; she got to see the Caribbean and Hawaii. As a mom she wasn't very strict, but Lois managed to raise quality kids. And she loved rooting for her beloved Eagles, usually with Ginny and Alice by her side.
She'd meet a handsome guy, the late Bob, in high school and later reconnected with him on a dance floor. Together they raised three children, Terri Ross (Frank), Debbi Snow (Frank Mulley), and Bob Scheetz Jr. (Sandy). She was the grandmother of Jaime, Stephen, Jesse, Frankie, and Abby, great-grandmother of nine and great-great grandmother of two. She is also survived by her brother, Ray Cox, and dear friends, Alice and Ginny.
Come celebrate 88 years from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 6, 2020