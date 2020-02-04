|
Family always came first for Lois; her best times were just hanging out with the grandkids. And she was always being creative; great at ceramics and she did a little flower arranging. She wasn't a great cook (ketchup on her spaghetti), but she made a great crumb cake. If she got out of the area she'd most likely be on a cruise; she got to see the Caribbean and Hawaii. As a mom she wasn't very strict, but Lois managed to raise quality kids. And she loved rooting for her beloved Eagles, usually with Ginny and Alice by her side.
She'd meet a handsome guy, the late Bob, in high school and later reconnected with him on a dance floor. Together they raised three children: Terri Ross (Frank), Debbi Snow (Frank Mulley), and Bob Scheetz Jr. (Sandy). She was the grandmother of Jaime, Stephen, Jesse, Frankie, and Abby, great-grandmother of nine and great-great grandmother of two. She is survived by her brother, Ray Cox, and dear friends, Alice and Ginny.
Come celebrate 88 years from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 4, 2020