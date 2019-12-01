Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Lola Schaeffer

Lola Schaeffer Obituary
Lola "Mom-Mom" Schaeffer of Indian Mills passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was 83.

Born in Bayard, W.Va., Lola was the daughter of the late Frank and Elsie (Bonner) Weasenforth. She was a devoted wife of the late Forrest, who preceded her in death in 2000.

Lola was a loving woman with a caring, giving, funny and compassionate spirit. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and a friend to many. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Forrest III (Linda), Frank, Lesa Alcorn (Michael W.), and Teresa Haitz (Keith); grandchildren, Michael P. Alcorn, Kara Stone (Derek), Abigail Alcorn, Danielle Recinos (Jesse), Travis Schaeffer, and Tyler, Emily, and Victoria Haitz; great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Joseph, Grayson, Charlotte, and Oliver; a sister, Norma Culp; and niece, Jeannie Weasenforth.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lola's name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 1, 2019
