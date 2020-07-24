On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Lore Kern joined her husband, Gerhard Kern, in heaven to dance with him again. She was 90, born Nov. 24, 1929 in Forchtenberg, Germany.
A Cinnaminson, N.J. resident for more than 50 years, she recently relocated to Leesburg, Florida to be close to her family, which they will always cherish.
Known as "Oma" (German for grandma) to her family, she will be remembered in the recipes, gardening tips, and German traditions she taught us. She enjoyed time spent with family in the Poconos and Ocean City, N.J. Most recently she loved meeting and watching her great- grandson grow. And, she always ensured her family was happy, healthy, and safe.
She is survived by her brother, Ewald Haeusser (Great Bend, Pa.), sister, Meta Rieger (Leinfelden-Echterdingen (Stuttgart), Germany), son, Gary and daughter-in-law (and in- life), Donna (Passione) Kern (Leesburg, Fla.), granddaughter, Laura Kern and husband Matt Scott (Orlando, Fla.), great-grandson, Jaxon Kern Scott, and many extended family and friends.
She will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, N.J. next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lore's name may be made to the American Stroke Association
(www.stroke.org
).
