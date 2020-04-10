|
|
Loretta Faye (Winfield) Ball of Willingboro departed this life peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence. She was 81.
Born in Newport News, Va. on Jan. 4, 1936 to the late Jacob and Rose Winfield, Loretta was one of four children, two of whom preceded her in death during her youth. She attended Huntington High School in Newport News. As a young adult, Loretta received Jesus Christ as her Lord & Savior.
While attending a dance at the nearby military base, Loretta met her beloved husband, Alfonza "Al" Ball, an avid dancer who swept her off her feet. On Sept. 12, 1959, the couple entered into holy matrimony and remained devoted to each other for 47 years. Out of their union three children were born: Anisah (aka Andrea), Theodore "Ted" and Tonya.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonza Ball, parents, Rose and Jacob Winfield, sister, Mary Ellis, brother, Theodore Winfield, nephew, Belvin Ellis, and niece, Vermond (Ellis) Fisher.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her three children, Anisah Coppin (Bruce), Theodore (Nancy), and Tonya Ball-Zaro (Gabe); four grandchildren, Hakimah Shahid-Ikhlas (Muhammad), M. Ahmad Shahid, Tashelle Ball and Jacob Zaro; four great-grandchildren, Nasir, Nailah, Saadia and Samiyah Ikhlas; and a host of family and friends.
Special acknowledgements to her best friend and sister-in-law, Vernee Ball Gibbs, whom she spoke with almost every day, her dear friend, Leslie Villatoro, and her two devoted caregivers, Carie Bishop and Estelle "Peaches" Watkins.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements will be private. Interment will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 10, 2020