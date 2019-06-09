Home

Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Loretta J. Bozoski

Loretta J. Bozoski Obituary
Loretta J. Bozoski of Pemberton, N.J. passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was 67.

The daughter of late John and Dorothy Bada, she is survived by son, Chad Bozoski; granddaughter, Alison Bozoski; great- grandson, Salvatore Bellini; sisters, Teresa Seyboth (Mark), and Dorothy Alloway (Gary); and brothers, John Bada III (Gail), and Donald Bada (Vicky); along with a large extended family of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, N.J., with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Washington St., Hainesport. A luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Ann's Church, 22 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Will Fire Company, 200 Hannover Street Pemberton, N.J.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019
