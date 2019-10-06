|
|
Loretta J. Phillips (Jozefowski) a long-time resident of Delanco, passed away on October 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was 79.
Born in 1939 in Riverside (Zurbrugg Hospital) N.J. Loretta grew up in the Cambridge section of Delran with her Grandmother Elizabeth and Grandfather Alfonso. She attended St. Casimir's School and was a member of St. Peters/Jesus the Good Shepherd Church in Riverside.
Early in life, Loretta showed that girls could do anything boys could, as she worked right beside her fellow male drill press operators at Seiko Controls in Riverside.
Loretta was always eager to lend a hand to anyone in need. She volunteered her time as a co-chairperson of admissions for Deborah Hospital with her good friend Nancy Seltzer for many years.
Loretta's love of faith and family were always her main priority. She enjoyed trying new restaurants and foods and had bowled on a league for several years. A woman of strong spirit, she was never afraid to stand up for herself or speak her mind.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan G. Phillips of 55 years.
She was the beloved mother of Cathy Lynn Erasmus (Michael) of Delran, Caroline Elizabeth Catania (Paul) of Burlington, and David Bednar (Pam) of Delaware.
Devoted Grandmother of Tyler and Eric Erasmus, Jessica and Meghan Catania.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Bertha and Stanley Jozefowski, and three aunts that she held in her heart as dear sisters; Jennie Frappoli, Caroline Jurimas, and Stella Zawada.
She is also survived by her dear cousins Martin, Diane, Nancy, Jenalee, and Beth Ann and their families. She will be missed by her lifelong friend Louise Moore and neighbor/friend Rose Fruend.
Relatives & Friends are invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday, October 9, visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Jesus Good Shepherd Parish, St Peter's Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am at St Peters Church, Riverside. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to The ,
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2019