|
|
Loretta M. (Deal) Nixon of Shamong passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Hammonton Center with her children at her side. She was 64.
Born in Philadelphia, she was raised in Tabernacle and lived in Marlton and Southampton before moving to Shamong. She retired in 2014 as a radiology transcriptionist from Virtua Hospital after more than 20 years of service. In her earlier years she played on the hospital softball team.
Loretta was a den leader when her son was in Boy Scouts and troop leader in the Girl Scouts. She also taught CCD at Holy Eucharist and enjoyed quilting and sewing.
Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Betty Deal, and her husband, Richard, she is survived by her son, Harry Nixon, her daughter and Kimberly Nixon, and her grandchildren, Shane, Dylan, Isabella and Charlotte. She also leaves behind her siblings, Timothy, Paul Jr., David, and Patrice, as well as extended family and dear friends.
Her memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 41 Main St., Southampton, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 2 p.m. until the time of services.
Contributions in Loretta's name may be sent , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To offer condolences the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 5, 2019