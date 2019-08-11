|
It is with a terribly heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Lorinda on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Born May 5, 1970 to Eric A. and Janis B. Yorlano, Lorinda was a graduate of Delran High School, Class of 1988, and graduate of Moore College of Art.
Lorinda was the most artistically creative, talented, beautiful, brimming and caring daughter, sister, aunt and friend anyone could ask for. She worked at Integrity Billing as VP of Business and Innovation, enjoyed bicycle riding, was a recognized fundraiser for the MS Great 8 Bicycle Team, loved gardening and spending time with her extended family, especially Blair, with whom she had a special connection.
Lorinda was preceded in death by her father, Eric A. Yorlano.
She is survived by her mother, Janis B. Yorlano of Boynton Beach, Fla.; her brothers, Eric P. Yorlano and Dr. Nancy Lobby of Palm Beach, Fla. and Todd Yorlano and wife, Gabriele, of Dade City, Fla.; her sister, Sheila Benson and husband, Kenny, of Hillsborough, N.J.; and her nieces and nephews, Nicole Ferrazzoli and husband, Christopher, Daniel Yorlano, Alexander Yorlano and Blair Benson.
Relatives and friends are invited to her interment at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hillside Cemetery, 1401 Woodland Ave., Scotch Plains, NJ 07076, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of the MS Great 8 events. They will be riding in Lorinda's honor Sept. 15th in Long Island, N.Y.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2019