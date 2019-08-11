Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorinda Yorlano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorinda D. Yorlano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorinda D. Yorlano Obituary
It is with a terribly heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Lorinda on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Born May 5, 1970 to Eric A. and Janis B. Yorlano, Lorinda was a graduate of Delran High School, Class of 1988, and graduate of Moore College of Art.

Lorinda was the most artistically creative, talented, beautiful, brimming and caring daughter, sister, aunt and friend anyone could ask for. She worked at Integrity Billing as VP of Business and Innovation, enjoyed bicycle riding, was a recognized fundraiser for the MS Great 8 Bicycle Team, loved gardening and spending time with her extended family, especially Blair, with whom she had a special connection.

Lorinda was preceded in death by her father, Eric A. Yorlano.

She is survived by her mother, Janis B. Yorlano of Boynton Beach, Fla.; her brothers, Eric P. Yorlano and Dr. Nancy Lobby of Palm Beach, Fla. and Todd Yorlano and wife, Gabriele, of Dade City, Fla.; her sister, Sheila Benson and husband, Kenny, of Hillsborough, N.J.; and her nieces and nephews, Nicole Ferrazzoli and husband, Christopher, Daniel Yorlano, Alexander Yorlano and Blair Benson.

Relatives and friends are invited to her interment at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hillside Cemetery, 1401 Woodland Ave., Scotch Plains, NJ 07076, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of the MS Great 8 events. They will be riding in Lorinda's honor Sept. 15th in Long Island, N.Y.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.