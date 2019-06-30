|
Lorraine Dean (Logan) Capri of Roebling, Edgewater Park, and Leisuretown, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was 87.
Lorraine was the oldest of five siblings of George and Anna Logan of Roebling. She was preceded in death by Gary and George Logan, and is survived by her sister, Janet Panaro, and her brother, William Logan. She was the wife of late Salvatore "Sam" Capri; mother of Robert Capri and Ann Marie Fields; and grandmother of Robert Capri Jr., Dillon Fields, Colby Capri, and Ross Fields.
Lorraine enjoyed her time working in the lively atmosphere in the casinos of Atlantic City, as well as working in the florist industry. She also was an active influence in the family real estate business with Sam Capri. Lorraine enjoyed summers on LBI, cooking, and interacting with her lifelong friends in Edgewater Park and Roebling.
Lorraine passed away peacefully at the Masonic Home in Burlington.
Services for Lorraine will be held privately. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Sam Capri, in Beverly National Cemetery.
