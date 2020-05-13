|
Louis Burton Parrish, of Cinnaminson, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 in Virtua Hospital in Mt Holly, N.J. He was 86.
Born on December 27, 1933 in Richmond, VA to the late Charles and Lena Parrish, he was raised in Philadelphia, Pa. He attended Pennsylvania School for the Deaf (PSD). While at PSD, he was an all around athlete who excelled in football, basketball and baseball for 4 years. He was inducted into the PSD Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. After graduation from High School, he took a position as a Linotype Operator at a couple of companies and later stayed at the Philadelphia Inquirer for many years until his retirement in 1998.
Louis was the beloved husband of 65 years to Shirley Ann Parrish (Werner). A beautiful celebration of their 65 years anniversary was held by his children. All of the members of his family joined in on this occasion. He was the loving father to daughter, June Terry and her husband, Wade Terry of West Hartford, CT and daughter Betty Patrowicz and her husband John Patrowicz of Manchester, NJ. He was the cherished grandfather of Anthony Patrowicz (Tina O'Neill), Duwayne Terry (Julia), Jenilee Terry (Chris Pedemonti), and Dorian Terry (Nicole Adam) and had six great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jasmonae, Thea, James, Antonia and Carver.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting with his friends in the mountains of Pennsylvania. He spent time traveling while camping and fishing with his family and he eventually rented a campsite every summer. He loved to collect vintage coke, coins and stamps. He loved watching sports on television and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football and Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan.
A private memorial service for Louis will be held at a future date to be determined. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the website below. Donations may be made in his memory to the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 100 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19144.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 13, 2020