Louis H. Hays Jr.
Louis H. Hays, Jr., of Levittown, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was 88 (22).

Born in Florence, N.J. on February 29, 1932: the son of the late Louis Hays, Sr. and Florence Kelly.

Louis served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Bristol Moose Lodge 1169. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved camping and folk music festivals.

He is survived by his son, Daniel; daughter, Kathryn; grandchildren, Jason (Lauren), Joshua, Jonathan, Amber (Alan Taylor), Michael, Annie, Stephen Richard, Samantha, Stephen, and Brandi (Ken); great-grandchildren, Chase and Ellady; sister, Eva (late Harry) Pfister; brother, Joe (Marianne); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary; sons, Stephen and David; sisters, Betty Lou Webb and Mary Ann Hays; and brothers, John and Robert.

Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Tuesday, August 18 from 10 to 12 p.m. at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington. Memorial donations can be made in Louis' memory to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org), P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.

Due to Covid19, facial coverings are required.

Perinchief Chapels

Mt.Holly, N.J.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
