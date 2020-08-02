1/
Louis Pallante Sr.
{ "" }
Louis Pallante, Sr., of Barnegat Twp., and formerly of Burlington passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Southern Ocean Center in Manahawkin. He was 83.

Born in Mt. Holly, Louis was a longtime Burlington resident. He was retired from the State of New Jersey, where he worked in the Department of Transportation. He enjoyed being outdoors and some of his most loved hobbies were crabbing, fishing and hunting. He also had a love of cars and enjoyed going to car shows. He also enjoyed playing pool and shuffleboard. He greatest love however was for his family. He most enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Louis was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn (Gussler) Pallante. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Ruth Ann (David) Lane and Louis (Laurie) Pallante, Jr, his three grandchildren: Stephanie, Rhonda and Richard and six great grandchildren.

A walkthrough viewing for Louis will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday August 6 at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Funeral services and interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson will be held privately. Messages of sympathy may be sent to his family through the website below.

Page Funeral Home

www.pagefuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
