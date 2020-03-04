Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Louise F. Cottle


1938 - 2020
Louise F. Cottle Obituary
Louise F. Cottle of Browns Mills, age 81 years, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at home.

She was a native of Germany and resident of Browns Mills since 1970. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Eastampton. She loved to read and play Scrabble.

Louise was a retired secretary for Jefferson Dental, Route 541, Mount Holly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lee Cottle.

Beloved mother of Doris H. Bell and husband, Doug, of Cinnaminson, Millie J. Jefferson and husband, Yosh, of Mount Laurel and Michael Cottle of Browns Mills, sister of Hedwig Hofmann, devoted grandmother of Daven, Kelsey, Tristan, Hayden, Lauren and Lindsay, and great grandmother of four.

Relatives and friends of Louise's family are invited to her visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening, March 9, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough, where her memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.

If desired, flowers are accepted or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

31 Elizabeth St.

Pemberton Borough

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
