Louise Liotti of Delran passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Elmwood Health, Blackwood, N.J. She was 96.
Born in Newark, N.J., Louise lived in Fords and Edison before moving to Delran in 1993. She was a bookkeeper for Friendly's in Metuchen for approximately 10 years.
Louise was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords, and a current member of Resurrection Parish, Delran, belonging to the over 55 Club.
Louise enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando in 1981; her sister, Filomena Longabardi; her brothers, Americo, Frank, and Joseph Martino; and son-in-law, Kenneth Borusewicz.
She leaves behind her three daughters, Barbara A. Harrison and son-in- law, Charles, Camille McCully and son-in-law, Andrew, and Lois Borusewicz; six grandchildren, Kevin, Gregory, Robert, Carissa, Melissa, and Brett; 10 great- grandchildren; and a sister, Carmella Grillo.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, N.J., where the visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
