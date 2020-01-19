Home

Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Louise Oliver Berg

Louise Oliver Berg Obituary
Louise Oliver Berg of Columbus passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at CareOne, Hamilton. She was 94.

Louise was born in Amherst County, Virginia, and had been a resident of Watchung, for many years before moving to Columbus, 31 years ago.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, and volunteering. Louise was very handy and could fix just about anything. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2011; her siblings, Margaret, Juanita, Robert, Dorothy, and Leonard; and her grandson, Jack. She is survived by her three children, Constance Richardson, Joan Csekey and her husband, Lud, and John Berg II and his wife, Sandy; her grandchildren, Scott, Beth, Christopher, Adalise, and Callie; and her great-grandchildren, Rachael, Amanda, Olivia, and Isabel. She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow a 2 p.m. service in the Chapel in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.

Due to the cemetery's restrictions on flowers, donations may be made in memory of Louise to the and .

Condolences to the family may be made at the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Ed Kaelin III

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 19, 2020
