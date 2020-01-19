|
She was a mom for the ages; Louise loved her daughter, Theresa, with all of her heart. Their mother and daughter bond was unbreakable.
She was so much more than a mother-in-law to Mike and a great friend to so many. She enjoyed cooking her Italian specialties and everyone enjoyed her cookies and treats. She loved her granddog Roxy, sitting in the sun, and playing the slot machines in Atlantic City.
However, she really found her calling as a grandmother or "Teets" as Michael came to nickname her: She and Mikey read books, played games and took turns watching over each other when they were sick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Poskus. Their loving marriage was blessed by a daughter, Theresa (Mike) Gibbons, and a grandson, Michael Gibbons. She is survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, an abundance of friends, and extended family.
Come Celebrate 73 years on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home in Riverside, where there will be a service at 11 a.m.
Interment Monument Cemetery, Beverly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Ste 300, Marlton NJ 08053.
Sweeney Funeral Home
Riverside, NJ
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 19, 2020