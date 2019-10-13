|
|
Louise S. McRae of Mount Holly passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit, surrounded by her family. She was 89.
She was born in Wilmington, Del., the daughter of the late Louis and Stephanie Schwendner.
She graduated from John Bartram High School in 1948. Louise worked at Girard College in Philadelphia, and retired from Quinnipiac University after 41 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband John M. in 2015, and her daughter, Ilene Nolan, in 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Bowlby (Jeffrey); six grandchildren, Jeff Bowlby (Yesenia), Mary Bowlby, Gary Nolan (Elizabeth), Patrick Nolan, Elizabeth O'Connor (Bill), and Kathleen Wallace (Michael); four great-grandchildren, Jenna, Tyler, Ryan, and Grace.
Relatives and friends may visit the family from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Louise's name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (www.samaritannj.org), 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
The family is grateful for the loving care she received at Brightview, Mt. Laurel, and Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 13, 2019